With less than a month remaining before the Dec. 1 deadline to sign restricted free agents and have them play this season, the Ottawa Senators remain in a standoff with Alex Formenton.

Formenton is the lone remaining unsigned RFA in the league and TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports a future outside of Ottawa could be more likely than an extension at this point.

"Well, they're not moving very far and this has been a real quiet stalemate between Formenton and the Ottawa Senators," Dreger said Tuesday on Insider Trading. "Obviously, the Ottawa Senators have reasons for slow-playing this situation but your dates are accurate in terms of the calendar and what that means is the clock is clearly ticking. Two options here: you either sign Alex Formenton and keep him with the Ottawa Senators, or you trade him to get him back in the NHL. Some believe a trade is more likely and I suppose Europe, long-term, could be an option as well."

Formenton, 22, had 18 goals and 32 points in 79 games last season with Ottawa, his first full season in the NHL.

Selected 47th overall by the Senators at the 2017 NHL Draft, he has 23 goals and 39 points in 109 career NHL games.

The Senators, who have opened the season with a 4-5-0 record, have $3.425 million in cap space, per CapFriendly.