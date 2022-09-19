1h ago
Giroux named alternate captain for first season with Sens
TSN.ca Staff
The Ottawa Senators announced their leadership group for the 2022-23 season on Monday, which will include newly-signed veteran Claude Giroux wearing an "A".
Giroux and Thomas Chabot will serve as alternate captains under Brady Tkachuk, who was named team captain last year.
Adding Giroux on a three-year deal was part of a busy off-season for the Senators, which also included acquiring Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks.
The 34-year-old Giroux served as captain of the Philadelphia Flyers from 2013 until he was traded to the Florida Panthers last season.
In his 15-year career, Giroux has played in 1,018 NHL games, posting 294 goals and 923 points.