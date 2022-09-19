Giroux named alternate captain for first season with Sens

The Ottawa Senators announced their leadership group for the 2022-23 season on Monday, which will include newly-signed veteran Claude Giroux wearing an "A".

Giroux and Thomas Chabot will serve as alternate captains under Brady Tkachuk, who was named team captain last year.

Adding Giroux on a three-year deal was part of a busy off-season for the Senators, which also included acquiring Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 34-year-old Giroux served as captain of the Philadelphia Flyers from 2013 until he was traded to the Florida Panthers last season.

In his 15-year career, Giroux has played in 1,018 NHL games, posting 294 goals and 923 points.