Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion announced that goaltender Anton Forsberg will be out indefinitely with right and left MCL injuries. 

Defenceman Jake Sanderson will also miss a minimum of two weeks with an upper-body injury. 

Forsberg was injured in the third period of Saturday's game against the Edmonton Oilers during a goalmouth scramble. The 30-year-old needed to be stretchered off the ice.

In 28 games this season, Forsberg has posted an 11-11-2 record with a 3.26 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.

Sanderson, 20, has three goals and 18 assists in 51 games this season. 

 