46m ago
Sens G Forsberg (knee) out indefinitely, Sanderson out at least two weeks
Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion announced that goaltender Anton Forsberg will be out indefinitely with right and left MCL injuries. Defenceman Jake Sanderson will also miss a minimum of two weeks with an upper-body injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Sens lose Sanderson and Forsberg to injury in loss to Oilers
Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion announced that goaltender Anton Forsberg will be out indefinitely with right and left MCL injuries.
Defenceman Jake Sanderson will also miss a minimum of two weeks with an upper-body injury.
Forsberg was injured in the third period of Saturday's game against the Edmonton Oilers during a goalmouth scramble. The 30-year-old needed to be stretchered off the ice.
In 28 games this season, Forsberg has posted an 11-11-2 record with a 3.26 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.
Sanderson, 20, has three goals and 18 assists in 51 games this season.