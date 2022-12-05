Ottawa Senators defenceman Artem Zub could be out two-to-three weeks after taking a puck to the face on Friday, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Zub, 27, missed Saturday's game against the San Jose Sharks after sustaining the injury in Friday's game against the New York Rangers. He required stitches where the puck hit him above the eye.

In 14 games this season, Zub has two goals and two assists.

The Khabarovsk, Russia native has 11 goals and 29 assists in 142 career games, all with the Senators.

Zub signed a two-ear, $5 million contract with the Senators prior to the 2021-22 season, he will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.