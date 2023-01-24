Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with ALS, the team announced Tuesday.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said Jones will continue his coaching duties.

"A devoted member of our family, Bob Jones, has been diagnosed with ALS," Dorion said. "Bob and his family's wishes are to take the courageous step of making his condition public in an effort to drive ALS awareness as he fights this disease.

"We have been working internally with Bob and his family as he takes on this challenge; while Bob will continue with his coaching duties, he has the full support of the organization to take any time he needs away from the club during the season to concentrate on his health and his family."

News Release: The #Sens are asking the entire hockey community for encouragement, prayers and support following assistant coach Bob Jones' ALS diagnosis: https://t.co/sfASuWk5C9 pic.twitter.com/qwBqdnbWq5 — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 24, 2023

The team said one of the goals Jones has in sharing his diagnosis publicly is to help raise awareness for ALS research. The family has asked that those considering contributions consider both the ALS Society of Canada and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Jones, 53, is currently in his fourth season as an assistant coach with the Senators after being appointed to head coach D.J. Smith's staff on July 5, 2019.