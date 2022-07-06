Dorion on Colin White: His performance wasn't at the level we expected out of him

The Ottawa Senators will buy out Colin White after the 25-year-old centre cleared waivers on Wednesday.

Colin White (OTT) clears unconditional waivers and will be bought out.



Since he is under 26, the buyout will save the Senators $3.875 million of White's $4.75 million cap hit over the next two seasons and result in $5.375 million in additional cap space for the 2024-25 campaign. The buyout will then leave a cap charge of $875,000 in the following three seasons.

White is coming off the third season of a six-year, $28.5 million deal signed with Ottawa as a restricted free agent in 2019.

The Boston native has posted three goals and 10 points in 24 games last season and has been unable to recreate the success he had prior to signing the deal, when he posted 14 goals and 41 points in 2018-19.

Drafted 21st overall by the Senators in 2015, White has 36 goals and 98 points in 224 career games.