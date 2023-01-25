Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot sustained a lower-body injury in the second period of Wednesday's game against the New York Islanders and did not return.

Talbot, 35, has posted an 11-13-1 record this season with a 2.95 goals-against average and .903 save percentage. in 27 games (24 starts) this season.

Anton Forsberg replaced Talbot in net.

The veteran has played 423 games in her career recording a 212-155-35 record with a 2.65 GAA and .914 save percentage with the Senators, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, and Calgary Flames.