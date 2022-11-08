The Ottawa Senators will retire Chris Neil's No. 25 on Feb. 17 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Selected 161st overall by the Sens in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft, Neil would go on to spend his entire 15-year career in the nation's capital, recording 112 goals and 138 assists over 1,026 games. Neil quickly became a fan-favourite thanks to his physical play, finishing his career with a franchise-leading 2,522 penalty minutes.

“Chris Neil was and is everything that you would want an Ottawa Senator to be,” said Ottawa Senators president of business operations Anthony LeBlanc. “While his success on the ice made him one of this franchise’s most valued players – his work in the community, both as a player and following his career, have created a unique legacy. His impact on this city is a model for players across the National Hockey League."

Neil is just one of three players in Sens' history to play in 1,000 career games with the club, alongside Daniel Alfredsson and Chris Phillips.