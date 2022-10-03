The Ottawa Senators claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off of waivers from the Seattle Kraken on Monday.

Hellberg, 31, split last season between the Detroit Red Wings and Sochi of the Kontinental Hockey League. He also represented Sweden at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The move comes with Cam Talbot now expected to miss the next five to seven weeks with an upper-body injury. Acquired in the offseason from the Minnesota Wild, Talbot has not skated in four days.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, it is believed Talbot suffered a fractured rib last Saturday and practised through the pain before X-rays determined the injury. Dreger says Talbot could be out as little as 3-4 weeks depending on the healing process.

The team says Hellberg will join the Senators on Wednesday.

Originally taken with the 31st overall selection of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Nashville Predators, Hellberg has appeared in five career NHL games with the Predators, New York Rangers and Red Wings, with a majority of his career played in the American Hockey League and KHL.

Hellberg posted a 4-0 mark with a 1.47 goals against average and .932 save percentage at the Olympics as the Tre Kronor finished in fourth place. The Uppsala native helped backstop Sweden to gold at the 2018 IIHF World Championship in Denmark.