Senators coach Smith ejected vs. Panthers
D.J. Smith
Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith was ejected late in the third period of Thursday's game against the Florida Panthers.
Smith was ejected with approximately seven minutes remaining in the third period with the Panthers leading 7-1.
The game became chippy as the Panthers extended their lead to six goals in the second period with six fighting majors and two game misconducts were handed out in the second. The game got more physical in the third period with six roughing penalties and three misconducts being called before Smith was ejected.
The teams have combined for 132 penalty minutes.