Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith was ejected late in the third period of Thursday's game against the Florida Panthers.

Smith was ejected with approximately seven minutes remaining in the third period with the Panthers leading 7-1.

Senators coach D.J. Smith got kicked out of the game



This thing should have been over an hour ago — Alex Baumgartner (@ABaumgartner91) April 7, 2023

The game became chippy as the Panthers extended their lead to six goals in the second period with six fighting majors and two game misconducts were handed out in the second. The game got more physical in the third period with six roughing penalties and three misconducts being called before Smith was ejected.

The teams have combined for 132 penalty minutes.