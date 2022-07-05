The Ottawa Senators placed forward Colin White on unconditional waivers for purposes of a buyout on Tuesday.

Since he is under 26, the buyout will save the Senators $3.875 million of White's $4.75 million cap hit over the next two seasons and result in $5.375 million in additional cap space for the 2024-25 campaign. The buyout will then leave a cap charge of $875,000 in the following three seasons.

Colin Whit (OTT) is on unconditional waivers for a buyout. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 5, 2022

White is coming off the third season of a six-year, $28.5 million deal signed with Ottawa as a restricted free agent in 2019.

The 25-year-old has posted three goals and 10 points in 24 games last season and has been unable to recreate the success he had prior to signing the deal, when he posted 14 goals and 41 points in 2018-19.

Drafted 21st overall by the Senators in 2015, White has 36 goals and 98 points in 224 career games.

