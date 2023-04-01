Ottawa Senators forward Derick Brassard is out long term after having surgery to repair his broken fibula.

Derick Brassard is out long term. He had surgery to repair his fibula this morning.



DJ Smith on how this impacts his future, "That's for him to decide, that’s a tough injury....he's had a heck of a year and we're going to miss him."

#Sens — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) April 1, 2023

When asked on how the injury impacts Brassard's future, head coach D.J. Smith said, "that's for him to decide, that's a tough injury...he's had a heck of a year and we're going to miss him."

Brassard suffered the injury in the second period of Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers. He fell awkwardly when going after a loose puck near the Flyers' net and got tangled up with goalie Felix Sandstrom and needed the help of his teammates to get off the ice.

The 35-year-old is in his second stint with the Senators, scoring 13 goals and recording 23 points in 62 games this season.

The Hull, Que., product has appeared in 1,013 career NHL games across 16 seasons in stints with Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, Arizona Coyotes, Flyers, Edmonton Oilers and Senators.

The Senators are currently five points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and take on the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night.