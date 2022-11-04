Senators up for sale, new owners must keep team in Ottawa

What could Reynolds' potential purchase mean for the Sens and the NHL in general?

The Ottawa Senators confirmed Friday that a process has been initiated for the sale of the NHL franchise.

In a statement, Senators chairman and governor Sheldon Plener said a condition of any sale would be keeping the franchise in Ottawa.

"Galatioto Sports Partners has been retained as financial advisor and a process has been initiated for the sale of the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club," Plener said. "This was a necessary and prudent step to connect with those deeply interested parties who can show us what their vision is for the future of the team.

"A condition of any sale will be that the team remains in Ottawa. The organization will have no further comment on this process at this time."

Reports surfaced earlier this week that the team was being put up for sale, with Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds reportedly among the interested parties in ownership.

Anna and Olivia Melnyk - daughters of the late Eugene Melnyk - took over the franchise after the Senators' owner passed away in March.

In a story assessing NHL franchise values released on Tuesday, Sportico valued the Senators at $655 million (U.S.), up 21 per cent from last year.