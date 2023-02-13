The Canadian Press with updates from TSN

With Forsberg out long term, Sogaard looks to embrace the opportunity

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg has given a two-to-three month timetable for recovery, head coach DJ Smith said Monday.

Forsberg was previously ruled out indefinitely with MCL tears in both of his knees. Smith said he will not require surgery.

Anton Forsberg's recovery period is two to three months. He won't require surgery #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 13, 2023

Forsberg was injured late in the third period on Saturday when Senators defenceman Travis Hamonic pushed Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman on top of the goaltender during a goalmouth scramble. He had to be removed from the ice on a stretcher.

The 30-year-old Forsberg has an 11-11-2 record and a .902 save percentage in 28 appearances this season.