The Ottawa Senators have informed defenceman Nick Holden that he will not be brought back to the team next season. The 35-year-old plans to test free agency.

"Pierre [Dorion] just told me that I won't be back here," said Holden at the Senators media availability on Friday. "I guess I'll wait until July 1 and see. I'll talk to my family and make sure it's the right fit if there are any offers. But right now I'm going to enjoy the next few months with my kids.

"Is it disappointing for me? Yeah. This is where things are going to get fun with this team. It would've been fun to be here next year to help the group, but I understand."

The St. Albert, Alta., native played 65 games with the Sens this season, his second season with club, scoring two goals and adding 14 assists. He was originally acquired by Ottawa from the Vegas Golden Knights via trade in July 2021, along with a third-round pick, in exchange for forward Evgenii Dadonov. Holden was signed to a one-year, $1.3 million extension prior to the 2022-23 season.

In two seasons with the team, Holden played 141 games, registering seven goals and 28 assists. He has recorded 52 goals and 126 assists in 654 career games with the Senators, Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers, and Boston Bruins.