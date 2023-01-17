1h ago
Sens place F Lucchini on waivers
The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Jacob Lucchini on waivers Tuesday. The 27-year-old has one goal in 11 games with Ottawa this season. He scored his first NHL goal which held up as the game-winner on Jan. 1 against the Buffalo Sabres.
TSN.ca Staff
In 25 games with the AHL's Belleville Senators this season, he has seven goals and 23 points.
After a four-year NCAA career with Michigan Tech, he signed with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre Penguins and also had a two-year stint with the Laval Rocket, Montreal's AHL affiliate.