Ottawa Senators defenceman Jakob Chychrun will miss multiple weeks with a lower-body injury, head coach D.J. Smith told TSN1200. He also said that forward Ridly Greig will miss the remainder of the regular season due to a sternum injury.

Chychrun did not practice Friday and Smith told reporters following practice that the defenceman "tugged something there a little bit, we'll see how he reacts to treatment here."

Greig was also injured in Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Chychrun is out for a few weeks with a lower body injury. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) March 25, 2023

Chychrun, 24, has two goals and five points in 12 games since being acquired by the Sens via trade on March 1. In 48 games between the Senators and Arizona Coyotes this season, Chychrun has nine goals and 24 assists.

In 385 career games, the Boca Raton, Fla., native has 62 goals and 113 assists. He was originally selected 16th overall by the Coyotes in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Greig, 20, has one goal and five assists in 16 games this season, his first in the NHL. He was selected 28th overall by the Sens in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Senators signed 21-year-old defenceman Tyler Kleven to an entry-level contract on Friday. He skated as the seventh defenceman at Friday's practice.