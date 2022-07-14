Talbot wants to help Sens get to next level: 'Exciting time to be part of the organization'

The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Josh Norris to an eight-year, $63.6 million contract extension.

The 23-year-old appeared in 66 games last season, and he totaled 35 goals and 55 points for the Ottawa Senators.

“We’re very pleased to come to a long-term agreement with Josh,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He’s a versatile forward who continues to mature into an exceptional NHL player. His scoring prowess has already shown to be a considerable asset for us and one that will help us reach the next level. His dedication and the pride he takes in his physical conditioning will serve as a great example for our next wave of young players.”

Norris was drafted 19th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 NHL Entry draft, but was traded to the Senators in 2018 as part of the Erik Karlsson mega-deal. He made his NHL debut the next season for the Sens, but only appeared in three games that season. He set career highs in every major category this past season, and is showing signs of comfort and stability in the NHL now.

Norris is coming off a three-year, $4.9 million contract that was signed with the Senators.

The Michigan native has 52 goals and 90 points across 125 career NHL games played.