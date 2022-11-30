Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris is skating on his own, but remains without a timeline for a return, according to head coach DJ Smith.

“There’s no pressure, it’s going to be up to him when he can handle a practice. Then we’ll go from there," said Smith.

Norris, 23, has not played since sustaining a shoulder injury against the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 22. The injury did not require surgery and general manager Pierre Dorian previously said the injury is not the same as previous shoulder issues that cause Norris to miss time earlier in his career.

The team will re-evaluate the injury and Norris' timeline in January.

In five games this season, The Oxford, Michigan native has one goal and one assist. In 66 games last season, Norris scored a career high 35 goals to go along with 20 assists.