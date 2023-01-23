Sens' Norris to have shoulder surgery, done for season

Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris will undergo shoulder surgery and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The announcement Monday came less than a week after Norris played his first game since October due to a shoulder injury.

#Sens GM Pierre Dorion announced this morning that forward Josh Norris will undergo shoulder surgery on a soon to be determined date and that his 2022-23 season has come to an end. — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 23, 2023

Norris scored his first goal since returning in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, logging 15:51 of ice time.

The 23-year-old finishes his season with two goals and three points in eight games. He had a career year last season, posting 35 goals and 55 points in 66 games.

Selected 19th overall by the San Jose Sharks in 2017, Norris has 54 goals and 93 points in 133 career games, all with the Senators.

Norris is in the first season of an eight-year, $63 million contract signed with the Senators in the off-season. He carries a cap hit of $7.95 million through the 2029-30 season.



Senators call up Greig

With Norris out, the Senators recalled 2020 first-round pick Ridly Greig from the AHL's Belleville Senators on Monday.

In 28 games for the Belleville Senators this season, the Lethbridge, AB native has 12 goals and 23 points.

Greig has yet to suit up in an NHL game in his career, though his debut could be on the horizon.

The 20-year-old lined at centre on a line with Alex Debrincat and Claude Giroux in Monday's practice.