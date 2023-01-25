While the Ottawa Senators remain outside the playoff picture, general manager Pierre Dorion may still be buyer at the trade deadline.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that the Senators are looking to add a defenceman ahead of the deadline and, while acquiring a player with term would be ideal, Dorion is also open to taking on a potential rental.

"I know that Pierre Dorion – the GM for the Sens – is out west primarily for the CHL prospects game Wednesday in Langley but on the eve of the prospects game Dorion is going to take in the [Chicago Blackhawks] and the Vancouver Canucks game," Dreger said on Insider Trading Tuesday. "He’s still looking for a defenceman that, in a perfect world, would be a defenceman with some term. But he’s interested in unrestricted free agents. Maybe there’s an opportunity to sign that player, or if he gets them early enough, maybe trade that player leading up to the March 3 trade deadline.

"Dorion is also exploring all of the Ottawa Senators unrestricted free agents including goaltender Cam Talbot."

The Senators enter play Wednesday sitting 13 points back of the Washington Capitals for the final wild-card spot with four games in hand.

Ottawa has pending unrestricted free agents on their roster, with forwards Austin Watson, Derick Brassard and Tyler Motte, and defencemen Travis Hamonic and Nick Holden currently slated to join Talbot on the open market.