Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph has been fined $5,000 by the NHL Department of Player Safety after high-sticking New York Islanders defenceman Sebastian Aho on Monday.

The 25-year-old Joseph has one goal and two assists over 15 games this season, his second year with the Sens and fifth in the NHL.

Aho, 26, has tallied a goal and two assists over 13 games with the Islanders this season, his fourth seasons with the Isles.

The Islanders won the game 4-2.