2h ago
Sens' Joseph fined $5K for high-sticking Islanders' Aho
Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph has been fined $5,000 by the NHL Department of Player Safety after high-sticking New York Islanders defenceman Sebastian Aho on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Islanders 4, Senators 2
The 25-year-old Joseph has one goal and two assists over 15 games this season, his second year with the Sens and fifth in the NHL.
Aho, 26, has tallied a goal and two assists over 13 games with the Islanders this season, his fourth seasons with the Isles.
The Islanders won the game 4-2.