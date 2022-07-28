Senators agree to terms with Joseph on four year deal

The Ottawa Senators have agreed to terms with right winger Mathieu Joseph on a four-year, $11.8 million deal, the team announced on Thursday.

Joseph played in 69 games last season split between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Senators, where he tallied 12 goals and 30 points.

The 25-year-old lefty was drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Lightning, and made his NHL debut with the team in the 2018-19 season.

He played his entire NHL career with the Lightning until going over to Ottawa as part of the Nick Paul trade at the trade deadline in March.

In 232 career NHL games, the Laval, Quebec native has 41 goals, 41 assists and 82 points.