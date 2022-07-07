Dorion taking calls for Sens' 7th pick: No secret that we're trying improve our team

While the Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres had worked out a trade for Matt Murray, the goaltender will be staying put for now.

Murray has the Sabres on his 10-team no-trade list and declined to waive for the move.

The proposed trade would have seen the two teams flip first-round picks, with the Sabres moving up No. 7 for the No. 16 overall selection, with the Senators also retaining salary.

Murray has been limited to just 47 starts over his first two seasons in Ottawa since signing a four-year, $25 million contract with an average annual value of $6.25 million.

The 28-year-old recorded a .906 save percentage and 3.05 goals-against average in 20 games this past season while missing significant time with an upper-body injury.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are scouring the goalie market, have "poked around" on Murray. Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia adds Murray would agree to be traded to Toronto, and points to the Arizona Coyotes and Chicago Blackhawks as other teams who could have interest.