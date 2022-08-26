Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion says he expects both defenceman Erik Brannstrom and forward Alex Formenton to be signed before training camp as talks continue with their agents.

#Sens GM Pierre Dorion tells TSN 1200 he's still talking to Brannstrom and Formenton's agents. He expects both to be signed before training camp. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) August 26, 2022

Both restricted free agents coming off their entry-level contracts, the Senators currently have $7.9 million in cap space with Brannstrom and Formenton the only players left unsigned.

Brannstrom, 22, spent the majority of the season in the NHL with Ottawa, registering 14 assists in 53 games. In nine games with the AHL's Belleville Senators, he had a goal and two assists.

Drafted 15th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights at the 2017 NHL Draft, he was acquired by Ottawa in 2019 in the Mark Stone trade. In 116 career NHL games, he has two goals and 31 points.

Formenton, the 47th overall pick by the Senators at the 2017 NHL Draft, had 18 goals and 32 points in 79 games last season with Ottawa. The 22-year-old has 23 goals and 39 points in 109 career NHL games.