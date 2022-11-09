Sens D Zaitsev, G Hellberg and Bruins' Reilly placed on waivers

The Ottawa Senators placed defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and goaltender Magnus Hellberg on waivers Wednesday.

The two players were joined on waivers Boston Bruins defenceman Mike Reilly.

Placed on NHL waivers today: Mike Reilly (BOS), Nikita Zaitsev (OTT) and Magnus Hellberg (OTT). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 9, 2022

Zaitsev has one assist in seven games this season. He played a season-low 11:47 of ice time in Tuesday's loss to the Vancouver Canucks, finishing minus-2.

The 31-year-old is signed through next season at a cap hit of $4.5 million.

Acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019, Zaitsev is in his fourth season with the Senators. He has 19 goals and 104 points in 405 career games.

Hellberg was claimed off of waivers by the Senators earlier this season from the Seattle Kraken. He stopped 29 of 31 shots faced in his lone start this season with Ottawa - a win over the Dallas Stars on Oct. 24.

The 31-year-old also played in just one game last season, recording a 20-save win with the Detroit Red Wings.

Reilly's placement on waivers signals the return of injured Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy.

"McAvoy is checking a lot of boxes. He's getting close." -- Coach Montgomery pic.twitter.com/ezjkdhjRBr — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 9, 2022

The 29-year-old Reilly has one assist in 10 games this season. In 339 career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, Senators and Bruins, Reilly has 12 goals and 86 assists.

Reilly is also signed through next season at a cap hit of $3 million.