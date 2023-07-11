The Ottawa Senator re-signed restricted goaltender Kevin Mandolese on Tuesday to a one-year, two-way deal.

The contract will pay the 22-year-old Ottawa native $775,000 in the NHL and $110,000 in the American Hockey League.

The #Sens have signed Kevin Mandolese to a one-year, two-way contract!#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/GDIONHLaMN — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) July 11, 2023

He appeared in three games with the Senators last season, going 1-2-0 with a .916 save percentage and a 3.29 goals-against average.

Mandolese also saw time in the AHL with the Belleville Senators, going 6-8-3, and in the ECHL with the Allen Americans, posting a 5-1-0 record.

He was drafted by the Senators in the sixth round in 2018.

Earlier on Tuesday, general manager Pierre Dorion said talks continue with the team's other restricted free agents, Shane Pinto and Egor Sokolov.