Formenton stays unsigned; ineligible to play in NHL this season

Ottawa Senators restricted free agent Alex Formenton signed with Switzerland's Ambrì-Piotta Hockey Club on Wednesday.

Formenton went unsigned through the Dec. 1 deadline and is ineligible to play in the NHL this season.

⚪️🔵L’Hockey Club Ambrì-Piotta ha il piacere di annunciare l’ingaggio dell’attaccante Alex Formenton fino al termine della stagione 2022/2023✅



Benvenuto in biancoblù Alex!



👇🏻https://t.co/lf2XT4r9kR pic.twitter.com/sS6XDMQRSK — HC Ambrì Piotta (@HCAP1937) December 14, 2022

Formenton, who had 18 goals and 32 points in 79 games last season with Ottawa, was the lone remaining unsigned RFA in the league when the deadline passed.

Selected 47th overall by the Senators at the 2017 NHL Draft, Formenton has 23 goals and 39 points in 109 career NHL games.

The 23-year-old scored two goals and posted four points in seven games en route to winning gold with Canada at the 2018 world juniors.