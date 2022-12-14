1h ago
Sens RFA Formenton signs one-year deal in Switzerland
Ottawa Senators restricted free agent Alex Formenton signed with Switzerland's Ambrì-Piotta Hockey Club on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Formenton stays unsigned; ineligible to play in NHL this season
Ottawa Senators restricted free agent Alex Formenton signed with Switzerland's Ambrì-Piotta Hockey Club on Wednesday.
Formenton went unsigned through the Dec. 1 deadline and is ineligible to play in the NHL this season.
Formenton, who had 18 goals and 32 points in 79 games last season with Ottawa, was the lone remaining unsigned RFA in the league when the deadline passed.
Selected 47th overall by the Senators at the 2017 NHL Draft, Formenton has 23 goals and 39 points in 109 career NHL games.
The 23-year-old scored two goals and posted four points in seven games en route to winning gold with Canada at the 2018 world juniors.