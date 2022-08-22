Greig describes the nerves he felt watching his Canadian teammates from the press box

Ottawa Senators prospect Ridly Greig will miss three-to-four weeks with a separated shoulder incurred at the world juniors.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion told Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch that Greig will likely miss the rookie tournament, but is expected to play in the preseason next month.

Greig was injured during Team Canada's 6-3 quarter-final victory over Switzerland on a hit from Switzerland's Vincent Despont.

The 20-year-old centre posted three goals and six points in five games at the tournament.

Selected 28th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Senators, Greig has yet to make his NHL debut. He posted 26 goals and 63 points in 39 games with the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings last season.