Goaltender Cam Talbot was a late scratch for the Ottawa Senators Monday night because of a lower-body injury, the team announced two hours to puck drop.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Talbot strained a muscle after taking a hit in Saturday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Kevin Mandolese was called up and will back up Mads Sogaard, who gets the start Monday night in Chicago against the Blackhawks.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled goaltender Kevin Mandolese from @BellevilleSens.



Mandolese will backup @mads_sogaard tonight @NHLBlackhawks; Cam Talbot will miss tonight's game with a lower-body injury. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) March 7, 2023

However, as TSN Radio 1200 notes, Talbot being such a late scratch means Mandolese is unlikely to make it to Chicago for the start of the game. This means Scott Foster will serve as the emergency backup goaltender to Sogaard if need be.

Foster played in one game for the Blackhawks in March of 2018 as an emergency backup, stopping all seven shots he faced after starter Collin Delia was injured early in the third period. The Blackhawks went on to beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-2, turning the Sarnia, Ont., native -- who was working as an accountant at the time -- into the toast of the NHL.

Cam Talbot is a very late scratch with a minor LB ailment. Kevin Mandolese has been called up but is unlikely to make it in time for the start of the game. Scott Foster is the Emergency Backup Gaoltender (EBUG) in Chicago and will dress for Ottawa if need be. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) March 7, 2023

Talbot started each of Ottawa's last two games, stopping 19 of 21 shots in a win over the Blue Jackets Saturday night and making 29 saves in a victory over the New York Rangers last Thursday. He has a 2.85 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 32 games this season, his first with the Sens.

Sogaard has not played since Feb. 28 and comes into Monday's matchup with a 2.33 GAA and .922 save percentage.

Following their matchup with the Blackhawks, Ottawa (32-26-4) will continue their five-game road trip in Seattle against the Kraken on Thursday.