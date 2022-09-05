The Ottawa Senators have re-signed restricted free-agent defenceman Erik Brannstrom to a one-year, $900,000 contract.

News Release: The #Sens have signed defenceman Erik Brannstrom to a one-year contract. The contract holds a value of $900,000 for the 2022-23 @NHL season: https://t.co/O5KLdvLbfK pic.twitter.com/CVLLgMbn2p — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 5, 2022

The 23-year-old had 14 assists in 53 games last season with the Senators. He also skated in nine AHL games with Belleville, recording one goal and two assists.

Selected 15th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights at the 2017 NHL Draft, Brannstrom was acquired by the Senators in a multi-player trade that sent Mark Stone to Vegas.

Internationally with Sweden, he earned silver at the 2018 World Juniors.

A restricted free agent, he is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract.

In 116 career NHL games, the Eksjo, Sweden native has two goals and 31 points.