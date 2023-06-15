OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Oskar Pettersson to a three-year contract, the club announced Thursday.

Terms of the entry-level deal with the 72nd pick in the 2022 NHL draft were not disclosed.

Pettersson made his Swedish Hockey League debut this past season with Rogle BK, putting up a goal and an assist over 29 regular-season games. He did not register a point in nine playoff contests.

The 19-year-old Swede spent his junior career with Rogle BK Jr. He led his team in both 2020-21 and 2021-22 with 25 and 23 goals, respectively.

Pettersson accumulated 69 points (48 goals, 21 assists) over 70 career games in his country's top junior division. He added two goals and two assists in seven contests for Sweden at the 2023 world junior hockey championship in Halifax and Moncton, N.B.

Pettersson is the third member of Ottawa's 2022 draft class to sign, joining defencemen Tomas Hamara (87th overall) and Jorian Donovan (104th overall).

He's expected to attend the Senators' upcoming development camp before returning to Rogle BK for the 2023-24 campaign.

"Oskar has quickly become one of the organization's top prospects," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement. "He had a strong first pro season and showcases a similar maturity level to players who are much older."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.