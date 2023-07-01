The Ottawa Senators have signed restricted free agent defenceman Erik Brannstrom to a one-year, $2 million deal.

Brannstrom, 23, registered two goals and 18 points in 74 games with the Ottawa Senators last season.

The Senators acquired Brannstrom, along with forward Oscar Lindberg and a draft pick, from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Mark Stone in February of 2019.

Drafted 15th overall by the Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Draft, Brannstrom has four goals and 49 points in his 190-game career.

The 5-foot-10 defenceman represented Sweden at the 2018 and 2019 IIHF World Junior Championships where he recorded five goals and eight points in 12 games. His goal and four points in 2021 helped lead Sweden to a silver-medal finish.

Bernard-Docker extended

The Sens also inked defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker to a two-year, $1.61 million contract extension on Saturday.

The first year of the deal has a value of $785,000 with the second holding a $825,000 value.

The 23-year-old had one assist in the 19 games with Ottawa last season. In 41 AHL games with Belleville, he had two goals and six points.

"Jacob plays a simple and responsible puck-moving game" said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "He's readily proved himself to be a reliable defender by playing on the penalty kill and in key matchup roles. We've been pleased to see him gradually improve throughout his time with the organization."