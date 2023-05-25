The Ottawa Senators signed Finnish defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo to a one-year, entry-level contract on Thursday.

The 24-year-old posted seven goals and 16 points in 51 games this season with Assat Pori of the Finnish Elite League,

He's currently representing Finland at the IIHF World Championship.

News Release: The #Sens have signed European free agent defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo to a one-year, entry-level contract: https://t.co/jJLr2BljYU pic.twitter.com/3zx1n8rM4T — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) May 25, 2023

"Nikolas' signing represents a good depth addition for us on defence," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. "He took a big step this past season in improving his overall game in a short period of time. He has size, reach and an active stick. He's also a very good puck mover who competes and plays with urgency which has helped him become a reliable defender."

Through seven games at the worlds, Matinpalo has one goal and two assists.