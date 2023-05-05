The Ottawa Senators signed Czechia forward Jiri Smejkal to a one-year, entry-level contract on Friday.

Smejkal, 26, played last season in the Swedish Hockey League with Oskarshamn IK and recorded 23 goals and 43 points in 52 games.

News Release: The #Sens have signed European free agent forward Jiri Smejkal to a one-year, entry-level contract: https://t.co/4Bdvcm3eYH pic.twitter.com/jREhXJ0xvK — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) May 5, 2023

"Jiri's signing is a good addition for us; it improves our depth and provides us with an additional bottom-six option at forward," general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement. "He's a big body who's strong with previous experience playing in North America which should help his transition to a rink with smaller dimensions. We're pleased that he's committed to the Senators for the next step in his career."

The 6-foot-4 forward represented Czechia during the 2022 Winter Olympics where he recorded a goal in four games.

He also represented Czechia in the 2021 and 2022 IIHF World Championship where he had three goals and seven points in 18 games and he helped his squad to a bronze medal in 2022.

Smejkal played three seasons in the Western Hockey League where he had 17 goals and 59 points in 130 games split between the Moose Jaw Warriors and Kamloops Blazers before going undrafted in the NHL.