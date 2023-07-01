Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo has signed a five-year, $20 million contract with the Ottawa Senators with an average annual value of $4 million.

Korpisalo played 39 regular-season games in 2022-23 split between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Los Angeles Kings. He posted an 11-11-3 record, 3.17 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 28 games with Columbus before being dealt to the Kings at the trade deadline. In 11 starts with the Kings, he was 7-3-1 with a 2.13 GAA and .921 save percentage.

He recorded a 3.77 GAA and .892 save percentage in six playoff games as the Kings were eliminated in the first round by the Edmonton Oilers.

The 29-year-old is coming off a one-year, $1.3 million contract he signed with the Blue Jackets prior to the season.

In 221 career games, the Pori, Finland, native is 94-81-25 with a 3.01 GAA and .904 save percentage. He was selected 62nd overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2012 NHL Draft.