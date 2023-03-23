The Ottawa Senators announced the signing of defenceman Tyler Kleven to a three-year, entry-level deal on Thursday.

The 44th overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft out of the United States National Team Development Program, Kleven has spent the past three seasons at North Dakota.

"We're very pleased that Tyler has recently made the decision to begin his pro career," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement. "He's a big, rangy, hard-nosed defender who maintains a physical presence while on the ice and an ability to hammer the puck with his shot. We've been especially impressed with his overall development dating to his draft year."

A native of Fargo, ND, Kleven appeared in 35 games for the Fighting Hawks this past season, registering eight goals and 10 assists.

Meeting with the media later on Thursday, Dorion said Kleven has not been promised playing time with the club this season, but could play a few games down the stretch.

Over his three-year collegiate career, Kleven scored 20 goals and added 15 assists in 95 games.

Internationally, Kleven has represented the United States at two IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, including as part of a gold medal-winning effort in 2021.