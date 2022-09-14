After successful offseason, how can Sens produce results on the ice?

Free-agent forward Tyler Motte is joining the Ottawa Senators on a one-year, $1.35 million deal on Wednesday.

Motte, 27, heads into his eighth NHL season after splitting last year between the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers.

"Tyler is a tenacious checker who plays the game with pace," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. "He's a strong penalty killer and another competitive person who adds to the depth of our group."

News Release: The #Sens have agreed to terms with forward Tyler Motte on a one-year contract. The contract holds a value of $1.35M for the 2022-23 @NHL season: https://t.co/uhPcsEkfpS pic.twitter.com/3GKNrOOjLV — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 14, 2022

In a combined 58 games with the two teams, Motte notched seven goals and eight assists. All of his scoring came with the Canucks.

A native of St. Clair, MI, Motte was originally taken in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks out of the United States National Team Development Program.

He's appeared in 269 career games for the Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Canucks and Rangers, scoring 35 goals and adding 27 assists.

Internationally, Motte has represented the United States on a number of occasions, including most recently at the 2016 IIHF World Championship in Russia.



Another new addition for the Senators

Motte becomes the latest addition for a Senators team that has undergone a major facelift in the offseason under general manager Pierre Dorion.

Forward Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot arrived in trades with goaltenders Matt Murray and Filip Gustavsson and forward Connor Brown leaving in deals to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild and Washington Capitals, respectively.

In the club's most high-profile transaction, the Senators signed seven-time All-Star Claude Giroux to a three-year, $19.5 million deal.