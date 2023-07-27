The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year, $5 million contract.

Tarasenko, 31, split the 2022-23 season between the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers, posting 18 goals and 32 assists in 69 games.

The Yaroslavl, Russia, native was acquired by the Rangers on Feb. 9.

Tarasenko registered three goals and one assist in seven playoff games as the Rangers fell to the New Jersey Devils in the first round.

"Vladimir's a natural goal scorer," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "He's a dynamic player who can score from anywhere in the offensive zone, as well as an underrated playmaker who's made a career out of driving offence for he and his linemates. An established performer in the regular season and in the playoffs, we're thrilled to add a player of his calibre to our lineup."

Tarasenko is coming off an eight-year, $60-million deal he signed with St. Louis in 2015.

Tarasenko, who was drafted in the first round, 16th overall by the Blues in 2010, has 270 goals and 304 assists in 675 regular-season games. He helped the Blues win the franchise's first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2019.