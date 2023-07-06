The Ottawa Senators signed forward Zack MacEwen to a three-year, $2.325M contract on Thursday.

The contract will carry an average annual value of $775,000 for MacEwen, who was an unrestricted free agent.

The 26-year-old split last season between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Los Angeles Kings, posting four goals and 10 points in 56 games. He also dressed in one playoff game with the Kings, who acquired him ahead of the trade deadline.

"Zack's a player with strong character who adds increased physicality to our lineup," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. "He's a hard-nosed, competitive player who's a tenacious forechecker and who demonstrates a routine willingness to go to the hard areas."

MacEwen has appeared in 186 games over his NHL career with the Vancouver Canucks, the Flyers and the Kings, posting 13 goals and 28 points.