Senators D Chabot out 'at least a week' with concussion

Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot will be out "at least a week" with a concussion, head coach DJ Smith told reporters on Sunday.

The team placed Chabot on the injured reserve.

Chabot suffered the injury when he was hit from behind into the boards in the third period of the Senators' game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon.

In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has three goals and three assists.

He was originally drafted by the Senators 18th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, and debuted with the team in the 2016-17 season.

Across 327 career NHL games, the Saint-Marie, QC native has 45 goals and 149 assists.