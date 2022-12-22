Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Tim Stützle is "50-50" to make his return against the Washington Capitals. The centre will decide his status after taking warmups with team, head coach DJ Smith said.

Stützle was on the ice Thursday wearing a regular contract jersey and took line rushes with wingers Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux. Derick Brassard will serve as a healthy scratch with Stützle back in the lineup.

The 20-year-old has been sidelined since Dec. 12 with a shoulder strain suffered against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Viertsen, Germany native has 10 goals and 27 points in 28 games this season.

Tim Stutzle is on the ice with a contact jersey on. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) December 22, 2022

One day after signing a four-year contract extension, defenceman Artem Zub was on the ice for Thursday's skate as well.

Sidelined since early December with a jaw fracture, Zub was wearing a full-face shield and in a non-contact jersey.

Zub with a full face shield and no contact jersey is out here. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) December 22, 2022

Defenceman Erik Brannstrom is out Thursday with a leg injury, though he is not expected to be long-term.

Dillon Heatherington will draw into the lineup in Brannstrom's place.

DJ Smith - Brannstrom out Heatherington in. Brannstrom suffered a minor injury late in WPG game.

Stutzle will take the warmup up and is 50/50 to play.

Zub may be back after the Christmas break. Doctors need to determine if his broken jaw is completely healed. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) December 22, 2022

TSN's Claire Hanna shared the Senators' lines with Anton Forsberg occupying the starters net:

#Sens lines at practice ahead of game vs. Capitals:



Tkachuk-Stutzle-Giroux

DeBrincat-Pinto-Batherson

Motte-Kastelic-Watson

Gambrell-Chartier-Kelly



Chabot-Zaitsev

Sanderson-Hamonic

Heatherington-Holden



Anton Forsberg in the starters net

No Cam Talbot at practice — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) December 22, 2022

The 30-year-old Sweden-born goaltender has made 15 starts for the Sens this season and holds a record of 5-8-2 with a 3.23 goals-against-average and a .906 save percentage.

A seventh-round draft pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2011 (188th overall), Forsberg's last start came on Dec. 18 against the Minnesota Wild, when he allowed three goals on 22 shots in 4-2 loss.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Thursday they have placed defenceman Rasmus Sandin on injured reserve and recalled defenceman Mac Hollowell from the Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled D Mac Hollowell from the @TorontoMarlies on an emergency basis.



D Rasmus Sandin has been placed on injured reserve. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 22, 2022

Sandin, 22, recorded an assist and logged 8:30 minutes of ice time before exiting Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a neck injury.

Through 32 games, the Uppsala, Sweden, native has two goals and 11 assists.

Selected in the first round (29th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Sandin is in his fourth season with the Maple Leafs. In 120 career games, Sandin has eight goals and 41 points.

The 24-year-old Hollowell has skated in six games for the Maple Leafs this season, tallying a pair of assists. At the AHL level, the 118th overall selection in the 2018 NHL Draft has 10 assists in 13 games.

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks announced on Thursday that goaltender Arturs Silovs has been assigned to the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL and goaltender Collin Delia has been recalled.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that G Arturs Silovs has been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL) and G Collin Delia has been recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 22, 2022

Delia, 28, last appeared for the Canucks on Dec. 5 against the Montreal Canadiens, when he replaced Spencer Martin. Delia made 17 saves to help the Canucks win 7-6 in overtime.