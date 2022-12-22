2h ago
Ice Chips: Senators' Stützle a GTD vs. Capitals
Forward Tim Stützle was on the ice Thursday wearing a regular contract jersey. The 20-year-old has been sidelined since Dec. 12 with a shoulder strain suffered against the Anaheim Ducks.
TSN.ca Staff
Stützle a game-time decision vs. Capitals
Ottawa Senators
Forward Tim Stützle is "50-50" to make his return against the Washington Capitals. The centre will decide his status after taking warmups with team, head coach DJ Smith said.
Stützle was on the ice Thursday wearing a regular contract jersey and took line rushes with wingers Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux. Derick Brassard will serve as a healthy scratch with Stützle back in the lineup.
The Viertsen, Germany native has 10 goals and 27 points in 28 games this season.
One day after signing a four-year contract extension, defenceman Artem Zub was on the ice for Thursday's skate as well.
Sidelined since early December with a jaw fracture, Zub was wearing a full-face shield and in a non-contact jersey.
Defenceman Erik Brannstrom is out Thursday with a leg injury, though he is not expected to be long-term.
Dillon Heatherington will draw into the lineup in Brannstrom's place.
TSN's Claire Hanna shared the Senators' lines with Anton Forsberg occupying the starters net:
— Claire Hanna (@clahanna) December 22, 2022
Tkachuk-Stutzle-Giroux
DeBrincat-Pinto-Batherson
Motte-Kastelic-Watson
Gambrell-Chartier-Kelly
Chabot-Zaitsev
Sanderson-Hamonic
Heatherington-Holden
Anton Forsberg in the starters net
No Cam Talbot at practice
The 30-year-old Sweden-born goaltender has made 15 starts for the Sens this season and holds a record of 5-8-2 with a 3.23 goals-against-average and a .906 save percentage.
A seventh-round draft pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2011 (188th overall), Forsberg's last start came on Dec. 18 against the Minnesota Wild, when he allowed three goals on 22 shots in 4-2 loss.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Thursday they have placed defenceman Rasmus Sandin on injured reserve and recalled defenceman Mac Hollowell from the Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis.
The @MapleLeafs have recalled D Mac Hollowell from the @TorontoMarlies on an emergency basis.

D Rasmus Sandin has been placed on injured reserve.
D Rasmus Sandin has been placed on injured reserve.
Sandin, 22, recorded an assist and logged 8:30 minutes of ice time before exiting Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a neck injury.
Through 32 games, the Uppsala, Sweden, native has two goals and 11 assists.
Selected in the first round (29th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Sandin is in his fourth season with the Maple Leafs. In 120 career games, Sandin has eight goals and 41 points.
The 24-year-old Hollowell has skated in six games for the Maple Leafs this season, tallying a pair of assists. At the AHL level, the 118th overall selection in the 2018 NHL Draft has 10 assists in 13 games.
Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks announced on Thursday that goaltender Arturs Silovs has been assigned to the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL and goaltender Collin Delia has been recalled.
General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that G Arturs Silovs has been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL) and G Collin Delia has been recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions.
Delia, 28, last appeared for the Canucks on Dec. 5 against the Montreal Canadiens, when he replaced Spencer Martin. Delia made 17 saves to help the Canucks win 7-6 in overtime.