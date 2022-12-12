Sens' Stutzle, Motte (UBIs) will not return vs. Ducks

Ottawa Senators forwards Tim Stutzle and Tyler Motte will not return to tonight's game against the Anaheim Ducks after both players sustained upper-body injuries.

Injury update: After sustaining an upper-body injury in the first period, #Sens forward Tim Stützle will not return to tonight’s game vs. @AnaheimDucks. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) December 13, 2022

Stutzle, 20, was hit into the boards midway through the first period by Ducks forward Brett Leason. He exited and did not return, playing only 2:59.

The Viertsen, Germany native has 10 goals and 27 points in 28 games this season.

Motte, 27, sustained the injury in the first period and exited the game. He has two goals and eight points in 27 games this season.