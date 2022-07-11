The Toronto Maple Leafs have a new goalie.

The Leafs acquired Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray, a 2023 third-round draft pick and a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for future considerations on Monday night. The Sens will retain 25 per cent of Murray's salary in the deal.

TRADE: We have acquired goaltender Matt Murray & two draft picks from Ottawa in exchange for future considerations. #LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 12, 2022

The #Leafs get a 2023 third-rounder and 2024 seventh-rounder plus Matt Murray (at 75% cap hit) from the #sens for future considerations. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 12, 2022

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Murray, who missed most of last season with an upper-body injury, will be healthy and ready by September's training camp.

Expectation is the Murray trade to Toronto will get done tonight. Murray will be healthy and ready by camp and obviously the Leafs are banking on the structure of their team providing Murray the support he needs to have a bounce back season. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 11, 2022

The deal comes less than a week after Murray declined to waive his no-trade clause for a move to the Buffalo Sabres.

Murray has been limited to just 47 starts over his first two seasons in Ottawa since signing a four-year, $25 million contract with an average annual value of $6.25 million. He has two seasons remaining on that deal. The Leafs will pay Murray $4.68 million per season with the salary retention.

The 28-year-old recorded a .906 save percentage and 3.05 goals-against average in 20 games this past season.

A third-round pick (83rd overall) at the 2012 NHL Draft by Pittsburgh, Murray backstopped the Pittsburgh Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cups championships in 2016 and 2017. He was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2017. In October 2020, he was traded to the Senators in exchange for Jonathan Gruden and a second-round pick.

In 246 career NHL games, the Thunder Bay, Ont., product has a career .911 save percentage and 2.77 GAA.

Jack Campbell, 30, played 49 games for the Leafs last season, posting a 31-9-6 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Campbell will be a free agent on Wednesday.

The Leafs will also likely be in the mix for another goalie signing in free agency, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Doesn’t guarantee they will add another guy. But they will look at what’s out there. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 12, 2022

Petr Mrazek, who was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks at the NHL Draft, as well as Joseph Woll, Erik Kallgren and Michael Hutchinson shared the backup role last season.