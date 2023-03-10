The Ottawa Senators have traded forward Jayce Hawryluk to the New Jersey Devils for future considerations, the team announced on Friday.

The Senators also announced that they traded defenceman Kristians Rubins to the Calgary Flames for future considerations.

Hawryluk, 27, last played in the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks in the 2020-21 season, registering two goals and three assists in 30 games. He was originally drafted 32nd overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2014 NHL Draft.

In 98 career games with the Panthers, Senators, and Canucks, the Yorkton, Sask., native has scored 12 goals and 27 points.

Hawryluk has three goals and eight points in 19 games with the Belleville Senators this year.

Rubins, 25, last played in the NHL in 2021-22, suiting up in three games with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 6-foot-5 defenceman has two goals and six points with Belleville this season.

While the NHL trade deadline was on March 3, teams are still permitted to make deals, but the traded players are unable to suit up in the playoffs for their new teams.