The Ottawa Senators are trading defenceman Nikita Zaitsev, a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston notes that Zaitsev had a limited no-trade clause but did not have to waive it for the move to Chicago. Johnston adds the Sens did not retain any salary in the deal.

“We’re pleased to afford Nikita a fresh start. He’s a pro’s pro who showcased himself to be a caring teammate and quiet leader throughout his Sens tenure. We’re thankful for his time in Ottawa and wish he and his family the best in his next chapter," general manager Pierre Dorion said in a news release.

The 31-year-old has zero goals and five assists in 28 games so far this season for the Sens, his fourth with the organization.

The Moscow native has one year remaining on a seven-year, $31.5 million deal he signed in May of 2017. The contract carries a cap hit of $4.5 million.

Zaitsev began his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs and was dealt to Ottawa in the summer of 2019 as part of a six-player deal.

In 426 career regular season NHL games, Zaitsev has 19 goals and 89 assists.