Sens RFA Formenton goes unsigned, can't play in NHL for rest of season

With the 5 p.m. ET deadline passing without a contract in place Thursday, Ottawa Senators restricted free agent Alex Formenton will not be eligible to play in the NHL this season.

Formenton, who had 18 goals and 32 points in 79 games last season with Ottawa, was the lone remaining unsigned RFA in the league.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported last month a future outside of Ottawa looked more likely than an extension before the deadline for the 23-year-old forward.

"Well, they're not moving very far, and this has been a real quiet stalemate between Formenton and the Ottawa Senators," Dreger said Tuesday on Insider Trading. "Obviously, the Ottawa Senators have reasons for slow-playing this situation, but your dates are accurate in terms of the calendar and what that means is the clock is clearly ticking.

"Two options here: you either sign Alex Formenton and keep him with the Ottawa Senators, or you trade him to get him back in the NHL. Some believe a trade is more likely and I suppose Europe, long-term, could be an option as well."

Selected 47th overall by the Senators at the 2017 NHL Draft, Formenton has 23 goals and 39 points in 109 career NHL games.

He scored two goals and posted four points in seven games en route to winning gold with Canada at the 2018 world juniors.