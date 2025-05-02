Canada’s capital will play host to an epic showdown on the pitch this summer, with Canada’s Women’s Rugby Team playing the United States in Ottawa on August 1.

Kicking off at 4:00pm PT / 7:00pm ET at TD Place, this will be the world number two ranked Canadian team’s only home game of the season and final match on Canadian soil before vying for the 2025 Rugby World Cup trophy in England.

The rugby community in Ontario and Quebec (and other provinces interested in club travel) will be offered the opportunity to fundraise for their clubs and attend the match together via the Club Ticket Program. Details, including a special ticket link exclusively for club members that will grant access to tickets in a designated section of the stadium and donate 15% of ticket sales back to the club, will be distributed to clubs shortly.

This is the fourth year in a row that Ottawa has hosted international rugby rivalries. Canada’s Women’s Rugby Team last competed at TD Place in 2023 for the Pacific Four Series, playing in front of the largest crowd in Canadian women’s rugby history (10,092) in a loss to New Zealand before beating Australia. In 2022 and 2024, it was Canada’s Men’s Rugby Team who took to the pitch at TD Place.

Canada’s Women’s Rugby Team currently holds a nine-game winning streak over the United States. These sides last met in April 2024 for the Pacific Four Series, with Canada winning 50-7, their first of three consecutive victories en route to winning the tournament. This season, Canada will once again kick off the Pacific Four Series against the USA, meeting the Americans on May 2 in Kansas City.

Last year’s Pacific Four Series victory is just one of a number of recent accomplishments for Canada’s team. To clinch the Pacific Four Series title, Canada beat the New Zealand Black Ferns, the reigning Rugby World Cup champions, for the first time. Wins throughout the 2024 season, including at the Pacific Four Series and WXV 1, boosted Canada into the second overall spot in the world rankings. Four Canadian players, Sophie de Goede, Laetitia Royer, Alexandra Tessier and Olivia Apps, were named to the 2024 World Rugby Dream Teams, and several players in contention to play for Canada at the 2025 Rugby World Cup were part of Canada’s Paris 2024 Olympic silver medal winning squad.

“We are excited to return to our country’s capital and to play on home soil before we embark on our journey to England for the Rugby World Cup,” said Alexandra Tessier of Canada’s Women’s Rugby Team. “Over the last few years, we have really felt the support from Canadians and the belief in our squad. Canadians uniting in the name of sport is a powerful thing that we can feel when we are on the pitch, and seeing Canada rally behind us and pack TD Place will be the best send-off for our team.”

"Ottawa is looking forward to welcoming the Canadian Women’s Rugby Team, Rugby Canada and the USA Senior Women’s National Team for this exciting international test match,” said Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa. “With the Canadian Women’s Rugby Team currently ranked #2 in the world, this is a rare opportunity for our city to see world-class athletes in action. It’s a privilege to host the only home game for our women’s team in 2025, and we’re proud to support them as they prepare for the Rugby World Cup.”

"Ottawa Tourism is thrilled to partner with Rugby Canada to bring international rugby back to our nation’s capital for a fourth consecutive year. We look forward to welcoming these high-profile athletes to Ottawa on their final stop on home soil before they compete on the world stage at the Rugby World Cup,” said Lesley Pincombe, Vice President, Business & Major Events at Ottawa Tourism. “Major sporting events not only energize Ottawa but also strengthen our community and boost our local economy.”

"We are very pleased and excited to be supporting the hosting of another international match in Ottawa,” said Myles Spencer, CEO of Rugby Ontario. “The City of Ottawa has proven to be a great host of international rugby the past three years, and the legacy these events create for the growth of our sport is invaluable. We can’t wait for the opportunity to cheer on our Canadian women as they prepare to embark on the Rugby World Cup this September.”

To help Canada’s Women’s Rugby Team in their preparation for the Rugby World Cup, this March Rugby Canada launched Mission: Win Rugby World Cup, with the goal of raising $1,000,000 to provide the team with extra resources and training to help them be at their best. To date, the campaign has raised over 50% of the $1,000,000 goal, and the momentum continues to rise. For more information or to donate, visit rugby.ca/donate.

