Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said forward Otto Porter Jr. is not making progress in recovery from his foot injury, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

The 29-year-old suffered a dislocated toe during a win over the Detroit Pistons on November 14. Lewenberg reported that the original plan was to avoid surgery and continue to progress in hopes of a January return.

Porter Jr. was averaging 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists over just eight games this season after signing a two-year, $12.4 million contract with the Raptors in the off-season.