Beck added to Team Canada; Dach done for World Juniors with injury

Team Canada will have a new player on their roster for Monday's quarterfinal clash against Slovakia at the World Junior Hockey Championship as Hockey Canada announced on Sunday that forward Owen Beck has been added as a replacement for the injured Colton Dach.

Beck, 18, has scored 17 goals and 23 assists over 30 games with the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League this season. The Port Hope, Ont., native was selected in the second-round, 33rd overall, by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Beck was cut from Canada's World Junior team earlier this month at selection camp.

Dach, 19, will miss the remainder of the World Juniors after appearing to suffer a right shoulder injury in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden. Dach threw a hit in the defensive zone and immediately crumpled to the ice favouring his right arm.

Dach has two assists in four games for Canada at the 2023 World Juniors.

Coverage of Canada vs. Slovakia begins Monday night at 6pm ET/3pm PT on TSN 1/4/5 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.